Ethisphere Announces Partnership with Vault Platform

Ethisphere's expertise combined with Vault Platform’s technology offers a best-in-class process for reporting, investigations and case management

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced a partnership with Vault Platform, an impact-led technology firm providing digital solutions to address the problem of unreported misconduct and ESG violations in the workplace.

As part of the initiative, Ethisphere will provide guidance and how-to investigations content to enable organizations to better address corporate misconduct investigations and case management. This will be embedded within Vault’s Active Integrity platform, which equips organizations with the tools to better conduct corporate investigations and detect early patterns of misconduct.

“We are excited to be working with Vault Platform – we believe that their technology is best-in-class and provides an experience that is powerful for both those reporting misconduct and those who are managing the process,” stated Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategist and Executive Chair at Ethisphere. “We are delighted to contribute to a platform that supports a robust speak up culture, and to share the benefits of this technology with our Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) community.”

"For us at Vault Platform, the partnership with Ethisphere felt like a very natural step. After all, we're the Active Integrity platform, the technology which underpins the most successful and intentional Ethics & Compliance programs worldwide, and Ethisphere works with leading organizations focused on business integrity through BELA and other initiatives,” said Neta Meidav, co-founder & CEO at Vault Platform.

“Our customers seek to enhance internal reporting and disclosures, bring up the quality of corporate investigations through modern case management, drive automation through AI, and benefit from granular insights and data into their organization's Ethics performance. The partnership with Ethisphere will accelerate the access to this technology by BELA members and offer Vault's customers access to best-in-class content on investigations, resolution process and other data.”

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). For further information, please visit https://ethisphere.com.

About Vault

Vault Platform is the Active Integrity leader, modernizing Speak Up programs with a digital, AI-enabled platform for Speak Up, investigations, and data reporting. As the operating system for corporate integrity, Vault acts as a control center for managing misconduct reporting, investigations, and built-in analytics, all from one central solution that builds a Speak Up culture across the business. Employees safely and privately report issues and questions from multiple easy-to-access intake channels, including a mobile app with named, anonymous and GoTogether reporting. Compliance and HR teams are equipped to collaborate centrally, securely share documents, and simplify their data reporting.