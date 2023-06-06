Ethisphere Announces 2023 Ethical Culture Masterclass Series

Masterclasses provide ethics, compliance and HR leaders with best practice approaches and practical steps to advance an ethical culture across an organization

PHOENIX, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced the 2023 Ethical Masterclass series taking place on June 13th and June 14th, 2023, between 1 and 2:30 pm EDT. To register, visit Ethisphere.com/events.

The two-part masterclass series will feature Ethisphere experts in ethical culture offering insights from Ethisphere’s work with leading companies on ethical culture—Scott Stevenson, Director, Culture Practices, Ethisphere; Eric Jorgenson, Director, Data & Services, Ethisphere; and Curtis Leicht, Data Analyst, Ethisphere. They will be joined a senior leader sharing insights into assessing and improving culture—Valda Clark-Christian, Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, OhioHealth.

The June 13th session will cover the “What, How, and Why of Measuring Ethical Culture” and feature insights into best practices, trends in culture measurement, and various approaches to ensure success. The June 14th session covers “Mapping the Data and Insights to a Practical Plan for Ethical Culture Improvement.” Topics will include optimal strategies and best practices for sharing culture survey results; ways to integrate culture data with additional sources of control function data; and techniques for developing and implementing efficient action plans.

“An ethical culture is foundational to successful companies today. Regulators expect that organizations will assess and take steps to foster a culture of integrity. Additionally, an ethical culture has broader benefits – employees want to work in an environment where they can trust leadership and feel comfortable speaking up,” said Scott Stevenson, Director, Culture Practices, Ethisphere. “This masterclass series provides practical ways to understand if your approach to ethical culture aligns to best practices, and if not, how to take steps to improve.”

An ethical culture is vital to every organization, particularly in a post-pandemic environment. Understanding the dynamics of an organization’s culture can inform resource allocation, training priorities, and also the likelihood of potential risks. For example, as noted in Ethisphere’s 2023 Ethical Culture Insights Report, Ethisphere’s data showed that bullying jumped 13 percent during the pandemic. It also highlighted that Gen Z employees are the least likely age group to report bad behavior, due in great part to not believing that anything would be done, followed by fear of retaliation; and that 56% of respondents report directly to managers. The masterclass series will feature important insights from Ethisphere’s data set in addition to practical ways to address these emerging issues and opportunities.

About Ethisphere’s Ethical Culture Expertise

For the past decade, Ethisphere has provided ethical culture measurement, expertise and improvement guidance to leading organizations, and has the industry’s largest ethical culture data set featuring the views of more than 2.4 million employees around the world. Ethisphere recently launched the 2023 Ethical Culture Insights Report. The report derives insights produced from Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethical Culture Quotient (CQ) data set, which studies the elements of ethical culture, such as whether employees will report any ethical wrongdoings within their organization, whether there is pressure to compromise values, effectiveness of ethics and compliance training, and perceptions of organizational justice, and the conduct, values, and communications of managers and leadership.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com