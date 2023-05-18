Ethisphere Recognizes SNC-Lavalin with Compliance Leader Verification™

Ethisphere’s Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

This renewed Compliance Leader Verification from Ethisphere is a recognition of our deep commitment to upholding the highest integrity standards in project delivery and across the company.” — Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin

PHOENIX, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The French version of this press release is available at Ethisphere.com/news

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that SNC-Lavalin earned, for the third consecutive year, the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2023-2024, extending earlier verifications from 2019-2020 and 2021-2022.

“We continue to be impressed by SNC-Lavalin’s exemplary program and approach to embedding integrity across the organization. The company has made significant investments in compliance, and now ESG, and implemented major initiatives that are top notch, from building a culture requiring managers to frequently communicate with their teams on ethics and compliance, to robust third-party risk management procedures,” stated Leslie Benton, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company delivering projects that transform the world by bringing opportunities and sustainable solutions to communities.

“This renewed Compliance Leader Verification from Ethisphere is a recognition of our deep commitment to upholding the highest integrity standards in project delivery and across the company. I’m proud of the hard work that has gone into developing and sustaining our world-class ethics and compliance program,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “We must never be complacent about Integrity matters if we are to continue to earn the trust and confidence of our employees and stakeholders. It’s our priority to continuously incorporate Integrity best practices into our processes and provide ongoing training to our employees, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards in everything we do.”

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World’s Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders. Additionally, SNC-Lavalin chose to conduct an Ethical Culture survey to gauge employee perceptions.

SNC-Lavalin’s performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). For further information, please visit https://ethisphere.com.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.