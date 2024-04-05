Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Applauds Federal Judge’s Action To Block Overreaching Greenhouse Gas Emissions Proposal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, April 5, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising a federal judge’s decision to block a proposed federal rule on greenhouse gas emissions as requested by Attorney General Jackley and 20 other Attorneys General.

The 21-state coalition challenged a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration that would have mandated all states with National Highway Safety System mileage to establish overreaching targets on on-road CO2 emissions.

In their request, the Attorneys General argued Congress has not given the federal Department of Transportation or the Federal Highway Administration authority to regulate greenhouse emissions. They said such mandates would impact the economies of the states.

“This was another example of federal government overreach,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The South Dakota Department of Transportation was also active in this issue because of the significant impact to South Dakota.”

Other states involved in the coalition were Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The opinion can be found here: https://www.ag.ky.gov/Press%20Release%20Attachments/FHWA%20case--Opinion.pdf

-30-

