Brief closure on Dell Range in Cheyenne to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be closing Dell Range at US30/East Lincolnway on Thursday, weather permitting.

The closure will begin at noon, impacting evening commuters.

Crews will be removing surfacing, placing pipe and bringing the roadway back up to grade with temporary surfacing until paving operations can commence.  

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the Whitney intersection. The duration of this closure is anticipated to be a week long.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

