MDM HOTEL GROUP NAMES SONIA FONG VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & MARKETING
Industry veteran will lead efforts across MDM’s hotel portfolio
Within the esteemed Marriott Hotel family, MDM is truly renowned for their dedication to excellence.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDM Hotel Group, one of the nations’ most respected hotel owning companies and operators, has named Sonia Fong Vice President of Sales & Marketing for MDM Hotel Group.
— Sonia Fong, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for MDM Hotel Group
Fong will be leading the sales and marketing efforts across all of MDM’s properties, which include the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts, JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland and the Courtyard Miami Dadeland Hotel.
The 25-year industry veteran was most recently Senior VP of Convention Development with Louisville Tourism, where she led a team of 22 across four regional offices, and consistently exceeded all sales goals.
The new role is a homecoming for Fong, who prior to joining Louisville Tourism held several key positions with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, including Senior Director Convention Sales, Senior Associate Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Sales and Services.
“The entire MDM team is delighted to have Sonia join us in this crucial role,” said Florencia Tabeni, COO of MDM Hotel Group. “Her extraordinary understanding of the whole of sales and marketing, coupled with her leadership skills will clearly make her an invaluable member of our team.”
“Within the esteemed Marriott Hotel family, MDM is truly renowned for their dedication to excellence,” said Fong. “Having collaborated closely with their distinguished team during my tenure at the Convention Bureau, I eagerly anticipate the privilege of furthering their legacy of excellence.”
Professionally, Fong is on the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Board of Directors, and the American Society of Association Executive’s (ASAE) Industry Partners Alliance Board, among others.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management and a master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University, and is fluent in English and Spanish, and conversational Mandarin and Cantonese.
For information about MDM Development LLC visit: http://www.mdmusa.com.
###
About MDM Hotel Group
Founded in 1990, MDM’s vision has been driven by a desire to bring the highest quality amenities and brands to key urban markets including what is the neighborhood around Dadeland Mall, Brickell Avenue and Miami’s downtown core. Its properties include the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts, JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland and the Courtyard Miami Dadeland Hotel.
Alba Moro
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 786-813-6729
amoro@krepspr.com