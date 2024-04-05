Entrex Carbon Market provides April 2024 Interested Party Update
2024 is evolving into an exciting launch for our public company and associated carbon offset initiatives”ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (OTC:RGLG) Entrex Carbon Market today announces it has provided interested parties a narrated update on the company’s 2024 initiatives.
“2024 is evolving into an exciting launch for our public company and associated carbon offset initiatives” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the St. Petersburg, Florida company.
“We have multiple initiatives, in various stages, which deploy across many industry sectors creating off-balance sheet carbon offset mitigation. Large issuers with regulated carbon offset mandates enjoy Entrex’s off-balance sheet deployment of their Scope 2 emission reductions – while even more excited are the supply chains which are being mandated for reductions by their clients – yet now can deploy carbon reduction programs without the capital expenditures which historically focus cap-ex monies away from their core business mission.”
“Product and Service manufacturers are approaching us from a variety of sectors to join our initiatives which removes the cash purchase friction from the buying process for the multi-nationals” said Tom Harblin Partner of the Entrex Carbon Market. “And capital providers, specifically the alternative specialty funding sector, see similarities to funding existing ‘free’ solar installations and cell phone give aways – where financial repayment comes from use. Everyone sees these initiatives being multi-billion-dollar opportunity creating a whole new asset class for alternative investors.”
A PDF of the updated presentation is available on www.EntrexCarbonMarket here:
https://blockchain.entrexcarbonmarket.com/EntrexNewsFAQs.NSF/0/72726302939E0B2C85258AF60047FAC8/$File/2024-04%20-%20Entrex%20Interested%20Parties%20-%20FINAL.pdf?Open
or a video, narrated presentation, is available here:
https://blockchain.entrexcarbonmarket.com/entrex_Marketing_Videos.nsf/player.xsp?documentId=A9C82A78E0A301F385258AF5007354D4
More information, and the financial implications, shall be provided with our anticipated upcoming announcement of the FINRA name and symbol change approval. This will then permit our regulatory filings to be uploaded to the OTC which should finally get Entrex to be a fully reporting company.
