The new High Commissioner of Cyprus to the United Kingdom assumed his duties

(Scroll down for English)

Ανέλαβε τα καθήκοντά του ο νέος Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κύπρου στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Ο Πρέσβης Κυριακός Κούρος ανέλαβε καθήκοντα από τις 2 Απριλίου 2024 ως ο νέος Ύπατος Αρμοστή της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ο κ. Κούρος, από τον Απρίλιο 2023 μέχρι και την ανάληψη των καθηκόντων του, υπηρετούσε ως Γενικός Διευθυντής του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών της Δημοκρατίας. Προηγουμένως, υπηρετούσε ως Διευθυντής του Διπλωματικού Γραφείου του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας, επιπρόσθετα με την τοποθέτησή του στην Προεδρία για εκτέλεση ειδικών καθηκόντων, περιλαμβανομένων του Συμβούλου Εθνικής Ασφάλειας και του Εκπροσώπου του Προέδρου στο Γεωστρατηγικό Συμβούλιο και Συμβούλιο Ενεργειακής Στρατηγικής. Παράλληλα, κατείχε τη θέση του Επικεφαλής της Κυπριακής Υπηρεσίας Πληροφοριών (ΚΥΠ).

Ο Πρέσβης Κούρος εισήλθε στη Διπλωματική Υπηρεσία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας το 1996. Από τότε, υπηρέτησε τόσο στο εξωτερικό όσο και σε διάφορα τμήματα του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών.

Το 2012 διορίστηκε Πρέσβης της Κύπρου στις Κάτω Χώρες και Μόνιμος Εκπρόσωπος στον Οργανισμό Απαγόρευσης Χημικών Όπλων (OPCW).

Το 2006 διορίστηκε Επιτετραμμένος της Δημοκρατίας στο Λίβανο, ενώ το 2009 διαπιστεύτηκε ως ο πρώτος Πρέσβης της Κύπρου στη χώρα, με έδρα τη Βηρυτό. Αντιμετώπισε δύο συρράξεις και το τρομοκρατικό κύμα την περίοδο 2006-2008, διευκολύνοντας την εκκένωση χιλιάδων Κυπρίων και άλλων Ευρωπαίων πολιτών, παρέχοντας προξενική στήριξη σε όσους είχαν ανάγκη, υπό άκρως επικίνδυνες συνθήκες. Για αυτή του τη δράση, του απονεμήθηκε το Εθνικό Μετάλλιο Κέδρου από την Κυβέρνηση του Λιβάνου.

Υπηρέτησε, επίσης, στις Διπλωματικές Αποστολές της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στην Αθήνα και τη Γενεύη. Διετέλεσε Υπουργικός Απεσταλμένος στη Λιβύη (Ιούλιος 2012) και μέλος της Ομάδας Εργασίας για την Αναζήτηση των Αγνοουμένων από την Τουρκική Εισβολή του 1974 (1998-2002).

Είναι απόφοιτος του Τμήματος Νομικής του Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών, κάτοχος Μεταπτυχιακού από το Τμήμα Δημοσιογραφίας του Πανεπιστημίου City του Λονδίνου και Διδακτορικού Διπλώματος από το Πάντειο Πανεπιστήμιο Κοινωνικών και Πολιτικών Επιστημών της Αθήνας.

Ξεκίνησε την καριέρα του ως δημοσιογράφος. Από το 1990 εργάστηκε ως συντάκτης στο Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων και από το 1994 ως λέκτορας στο Πανεπιστήμιο Frederick της Κύπρου.

Μιλάει Ελληνικά (μητρική γλώσσα), Αγγλικά, Γερμανικά και Γαλλικά.

Ο Κυριακός Κούρος γεννήθηκε στη Λευκωσία το 1963. Είναι έγγαμος και έχει ένα ενήλικο τέκνο.

*******************

The new High Commissioner of Cyprus to the United Kingdom assumed his duties

Ambassador Kyriacόs Kouros assumed duties from 2 April 2024 as the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom.

Prior to his appointment, High Commissioner Kouros, from April 2023 until assuming his duties, served as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic. Previously, he served as the Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic, in addition to his assignment as National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic and Head of the Intelligence Service.

Mr Kouros is a career diplomat who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus in 1996. During his versatile career, he has served in different overseas posts and in various departments within the Ministry.

In 2012, he was appointed Ambassador of Cyprus to the Netherlands with parallel accreditation as Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

In 2006, he was appointed Chargé d’ Affaires of the Republic of Cyprus to Lebanon and in 2009 he was accredited as Cyprus’ first resident Ambassador to the country. During his posting in Lebanon, he dealt with two major conflicts and the terrorism wave which affected the country between 2006-2008. In this respect, he facilitated the evacuation of thousands of Cypriot and other EU citizens, providing consular assistance to those in need under life threatening conditions. For his service during this time, he was awarded the National Medal of Cedar of the Government of Lebanon.

Other overseas postings included Athens and Geneva. He was also appointed Ministerial Envoy to Libya in July 2011 and served from 1998 to 2002 as a member of the Working Group for the Search of Missing Persons from the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Prior to joining the Foreign Ministry, he worked from 1990 as editor at the Cyprus News Agency and from 1994 as Lecturer at the Journalism Department of Frederick University of Cyprus.

He is a graduate of the Law Department of the University of Athens. He has a Master of Arts in International Journalism from the Journalism Department of City University of London and a PhD from the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences of Athens.

He speaks Greek (mother tongue), English, German and French.

High Commissioner Kouros was born in Nicosia in 1963. He is married and has an adult daughter.