Virtual Field Announces Expansion into Canada
Advanced and Easy-to-Use Virtual Visual Field Eye Exam Experience Now Available to Canadian Eye Care Professionals and Patients
At Virtual Field, we are dedicated to enabling exceptional eye exam experiences for patients, doctors, and technicians in every Canadian province and territory.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leading provider of virtual visual field testing, today announced its expansion into Canada, enabling eye care professionals across the country to comprehensively and accurately examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before.
— Rachel Krug, CEO, Virtual Field
Virtual Field has received two Medical Device Licenses (MDL) from Health Canada for its VF3 Pro and VF3 Basic products. Both have been classified as Class 2 medical devices, signifying compliance with Canada’s rigorous health and safety standards, and affirming their efficacy. To date more than 1.5 million exams have been conducted using Virtual Field in the United States.
Virtual Field stands out for its aesthetic appeal, functionality, validated exams, and ease of use, enabling ophthalmologists and optometrists to offer comprehensive, accurate visual field, color vision, and pupillometry exams using a comfortable, patient-friendly headset. With automated instructions, corrections and encouragements available in 38 languages, including English, French and many others commonly spoken in Canada, the Virtual Field eye exam experience helps break down language barriers, reducing the need for interpreters and improving the patient experience. Virtual Field integrates with the leading Canadian EHR/EMR systems for efficient operations and streamlined workflow.
“At Virtual Field, we are dedicated to enabling exceptional eye exam experiences for patients, doctors, and technicians in every Canadian province and territory,” said Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field. “Receiving the Medical Device Licenses from Health Canada is not only a testament to the quality and reliability of Virtual Field but also a crucial step in our ongoing journey to elevate patient care, transform eye care practices, and contribute to the advancement of the medical profession. We are excited to enter the Canadian market and look forward to building strong relationships with eye care professionals across the country.”
Learn More:
The VF3 Pro
Schedule a live demonstration
Availability:
The VF3 Pro and VF3 Basic are available throughout Canada immediately. Order online here.
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, having completed more than 1.5 million exams. The company was founded in 2018 and its mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit www.virtualfield.io.
Rachel Krug
Virtual Field
pr@virtualfield.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube