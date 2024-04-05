Submit Release
Join Busch Shooting Range for an Introduction to Shotgun class April 16

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Mastering proper shotgun use can be a springboard to a whole new world of hunting and recreational shooting.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold an online Introduction to Shotgun class Tuesday, April 16 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.  This free program is for new shooters age 11 years and up who want to learn how to safely get started shooting a shotgun.

“Learning how to shoot a shotgun opens up a lot of different opportunities, including trap and skeet shooting, and hunting,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel. 

The program will start in the classroom and cover fundamentals of shotgun shooting, including safety, actions, gauges, and what to look for when choosing a shotgun. In addition, it will introduce participants to the important aspects of care and cleaning, ammunition types, and fitting shotguns. The proper way to shoot a shotgun will be another focus.

This will be followed by a live fire session on the trap field. All firearms, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided.

Introduction to Shotgun is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42o

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

