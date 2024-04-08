Railroad Retiree Informational Conferences - San Francisco/Santa Clara CA Areas
FOR ALL ACTIVE AND RETIRED RAILROAD EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES
A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government is big enough to take away everything you have.”SAN FRANCISCO/SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAILROAD RETIREE INFORMATIONAL CONFERENCES TO BE HELD IN THE SAN FRANCISCO AND SANTA CLARA CA AREAS
The National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. (NARVRE), will be holding Railroad Retiree Informational Conferences in the San Francisco and Santa Clara areas on April 16 and April 17, 2024. The conferences will be held on the following dates, times and locations:
Tuesday – April 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM
San Francisco War Memorial Veterans Bldg
401 Van Ness Ave - Room 221
San Francisco, CA
Wednesday – April 17, 2024, at 1:00 PM
South Bay Historical Railroad Society Museum
1005 Railroad Ave
Santa Clara, CA
Wednesday – April 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM
South Bay Historical Railroad Society Museum
1005 Railroad Ave
Santa Clara, CA
These conferences are for all retired and active railroad workers and their families. Speakers will include NARVRE National Officers and representatives from Jones Granger Law firm on asbestos disease. Information to be provided will include what is happening with your railroad retirement benefits and other programs. Jones Granger Law firm will discuss the large number of retired railroad workers inflicted with asbestos disease and how you may be affected. Additional information regarding NARVRE can be found at www.narvre.us. Addition information regarding Jones Granger Law firm can be found at www.jonesgranger.com. Lunch and refreshments will be served at these conferences.
Ron Hylla
NARVRE
+1 320-492-6411
