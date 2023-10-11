Submit Release
Regional Railroad Retiree Informational Conference

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED & VETERAN RAILWAY EMPLOYEES, INC.

Marceline Informational Conference Poster

For All Railroad Active and Retired Railroad Employees

A Government big enough to give you everything you need is a government big enough to take everything you have.”
— President Gerald Ford
MARCELINE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAILROAD RETIREE INFORMATIONAL CONFERENCE
TO BE HELD IN MARCELINE MO

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. (NARVRE), will be holding the Regional Railroad Retiree Informational Conference. The conference will be held at the Walsworth Community Center located at 124 East Richie in Marceline MO beginning at 9:00 AM.

The conference is opened to all retired and active railroad workers and their families. Speakers will be the following:

• NARVRE National Officers to discuss what NARVRE does to protect, promote and preserve Railroad Retirement benefits.

• A representative from Jones Granger law firm with information on asbestos disease which is affecting thousands of railroad retirees and employees.

• The former labor member from the U.S Railroad Retirement Board to discuss the current and future of Railroad Retirement.

• Insurance representatives from TLC Insurance Group and Care Insurance will provide information regarding Medicare coverages available to retirees 65 years or older.

• A representative from Diamond Tours will discuss various bus tours available to the attendees.

Additional information can be found at NARVRE Facebook page and at www.narvre.us. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided at the conference.

Ron Hylla
NARVRE
+1 320-492-6411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

