Railroad Retiree Informational Conference - Portland OR/Vancouver WA Area
For all active and retired railroad employees.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE
— President Gerald Ford
JUNE 12, 2023
RAILROAD RETIREE INFORMATIONAL CONFERENCE
TO BE HELD IN THE PORTLAND OR/VANCOUVER WA AREA
On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. (NARVRE), will be holding the Railroad Retiree Informational Conference. The conference will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 1000 NE Multnomah in Portland, OR beginning at 10:00 AM.
The conference is opened to all retired and active railroad workers and their families. Speakers will be the following:
• NARVRE National Officers to discuss what NARVRE does to protect, promote and preserve Railroad Retirement benefits.
• A representative from Jones Granger law firm with information on asbestos disease which is affecting thousands of railroad retirees and employees.
• The former labor member from the U.S Railroad Retirement Board to discuss the current and future of Railroad Retirement.
Additional information can be found at NARVRE PORTLAND/VANCOUVER Facebook page and www.narvre.us. Lunch will be provided at the conference.
