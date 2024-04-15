SCDC Promotes Latasha Powell to Associate Director of Operations – A New Chapter for Company Growth
I am honored to step into this new role as Associate Director of Operations and look forward to advancing the company's success.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the promotion of LaTasha Powell to Associate Director of Operations. In her new position, LaTasha will report directly to the Chief of Staff and lead office operations. This includes coordinating facility logistics, providing training, building company infrastructure, and procuring essential resources for staff across SCDC, and its subsidiaries.
— Latasha Powell
This promotion reflects Ms. Powell’s versatile talent, dedication, and adept organizational skills. Previously serving as the Executive Assistant for SCDC, LaTasha exhibited talent by laying the groundwork for SCDC's exponential growth. Her responsibilities encompassed orchestrating the setup of payroll, phone systems, securing new facilities for growing SCDC staff, and coordinating company logistics. LaTasha Powell's attention to detail reverberates in every aspect of her work. She stands as a pillar within SCDC's leadership and has a dedicated work ethic - advancing the company's vision, mission, and staff.
Before her tenure at SCDC, LaTasha Powell had over 25 years of experience, as the Senior VP of Human Resources for a non-profit specializing in rehabilitation services. There, she managed a multimillion-dollar budget, oversaw payroll, accounting, and audits, catering to a workforce exceeding 300 employees. LaTasha's portfolio extends further, having procured properties for three rehabilitation facilities and six apartment buildings in New York City. Her organizational acumen proved instrumental in navigating regulatory audits, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations spanning finances, building codes, and staffing requirements.
Beyond her professional pursuits, LaTasha finds immense joy in cherishing moments with her family, particularly her grandson, and nurturing her passion for horses. She takes pleasure in organizing unforgettable events and sharing heartfelt moments with veteran groups on weekends. LaTasha's commitment to both personal and community enrichment reflects her generous spirit.
LaTasha Powell's promotion symbolizes a new chapter for the company, signifying a moment of growth and evolution. SCDC extends heartfelt congratulations to her for this well-deserved recognition and eagerly anticipates success in her new role.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
