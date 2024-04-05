Westminster Barracks / Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1007226

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT

VIOLATION: Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct

ACCUSED: Kayla A. Parro

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified through DCF of an incident that occurred in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kayla Parro, 26, of Vernon, had committed the offenses of Luring a Child and Prohibited Conduct. Parro was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



