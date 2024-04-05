Westminster Barracks / Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct
CASE#: 23B1007226
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/25/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT
VIOLATION: Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct
ACCUSED: Kayla A. Parro
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified through DCF of an incident that occurred in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kayla Parro, 26, of Vernon, had committed the offenses of Luring a Child and Prohibited Conduct. Parro was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600