Westminster Barracks / Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 23B1007226 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT 

VIOLATION: Luring a Child, Prohibited Conduct 

 

ACCUSED: Kayla A. Parro 

AGE: 26 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police were notified through DCF of an incident that occurred in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kayla Parro, 26, of Vernon, had committed the offenses of Luring a Child and Prohibited Conduct. Parro was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

  

 

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 at 8:30 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 


Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

