Completion of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people - Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, National Leader of the Turkmen people - Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, after concluding the official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan left the city of Dushanbe for his homeland.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, saw off the distinguished guest as a sign of high respect and sincerity.

We remind that the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people took place on April 4-5, and based on the results of high-level meetings and negotiations between the two countries, 5 new documents were signed on cooperation in the fields of politics, training of diplomatic staff, construction, science, seismology and sister city relations between Khujand and Argadag.

Also, during this visit within the framework of the days of Turkmenistan's culture in Tajikistan, a colorful concert program titled "Evening of Friendship" was presented by the art masters of the two countries.