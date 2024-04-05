Celebrating Caribbean Tourism: Caribbean Week in New York, June 16-21, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the return of the much-anticipated Caribbean Week in New York, from June 16 to June 21, 2024.
“The CTO’s flagship event is returning to New York City with an exciting agenda that offers an immersive examination of the vibrant culture, innovative technology, and influential figures shaping the future of Caribbean tourism,” reported Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the 25-member intergovernmental organization.
2024 marks a significant milestone for the CTO, celebrating its 35th anniversary under the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”.
Held during Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the week begins with a church service, setting a reflective and spiritual tone for the days ahead, during which delegates will dive into the evolving landscape of digital marketing technologies. The agenda includes the popular Caribbean Media Marketplace, the return of the Caribbean Media Awards, and a celebration of cricket, recognizing the region’s role as host of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
Caribbean Week will cover the CTO’s business proceedings – including meetings of the Board of Directors and the Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism – and will put a spotlight on the work of the CTO Foundation and the recently launched Jean Holder Scholarship. A special session on artificial intelligence will underscore the organization’s commitment to innovation.
Women’s empowerment will be at the forefront with a leadership breakfast and awards ceremony, coupled with a Juneteenth commemoration to honor the contributions and resilience of, and synergies between the African American community and the Caribbean Diaspora. In addition to featured discussions around the airline and cruise industries, attendees will benefit from educational sessions on sales strategies and media engagement.
CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan is enthusiastic about the upcoming event: “Caribbean Week in New York isn’t just an event; it’s a landmark engagement to celebrate the Caribbean’s vibrant, diverse and resilient spirit. As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we’re especially excited to highlight the innovative strides we’re making in digital marketing, AI, and women’s empowerment. I am also pleased to see the return of the Caribbean Media Awards. This week is an incredible opportunity to showcase the Caribbean, not only as a premier tourist destination, but as a region of forward-thinkers and cultural ambassadors.”
Heather Gibbs
Heather Gibbs
