Montgomery County’s Annual Green Fest will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, April 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 4, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Michelle Ramírez, community outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks. The show will air on Friday, April 5 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon Music

 The radio show will start with information about events and activities organized by DEP to celebrate Earth Month. Throughout April, residents are invited to participate in various activities that promote sustainability, conservation and eco-conscious living. DEP is working with the community to make a positive impact on the local environment through educational workshops and community clean-ups. The Montgomery County Green Fest, the largest annual environmental festival in the County, will mark the end of Earth Month celebrations. Ana Arriaza will provide all the details about Green Fest, which will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BlackRock Center for the Arts located at 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown. The event will take place rain or shine. 

Montgomery Parks has organized many enjoyable activities for families to participate in during this spring season. The radio show will end with an interview featuring Michelle Ramírez. She will provide information about different youth programs and activities, as well as special events like the popular Eye Spy Trains in Wheaton and Bethesda, Sunday Serenades at Cabin John Regional Park, Acoustics and Ales and Tails, and more. 

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station. 

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

