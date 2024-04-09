Insigniam Consultant, Hyun Su Cho Appointed to the Board of Directors at CammSys, a KOSDAQ Listed Company
Insigniam announces Insigniam Consultant, Hyun Su Cho was appointed to the external Board of Directors at CammSys, a KOSDAQ-listed company.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, a leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, announces that Insigniam Consultant, Hyun Su Cho was appointed to the external Board of Directors at CammSys, a KOSDAQ-listed company.
Ms. Cho has over fourteen years of experience in leadership development, innovation, and leading transformations. Clients credit Ms. Cho for being a reliable partner who enables successful teams and individuals to catalyze breakthrough results.
Founded in 1993, CammSys has grown into a leading company that mass-produces mobile camera modules from low-end to premium high-pixel models.
CammSys’ selection of Ms. Cho as an external member of the Board of Directors underscores her remarkable achievements and contributions to the fields of leadership and management. This collaboration promises to further empower her in her mission to drive positive change within the corporate landscape.
“I am honored to serve CammSys as a board member. Excited to contribute to the company’s success with the board and the management team.” –Hyun Su Cho, Insigniam Consultant
About Insigniam, An Elixirr Company
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.
About Elixirr
Elixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Elixirr Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.
