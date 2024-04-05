Great Falls, MT, Improves Decision Making with OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management
The software's robust data analytics and PCI inspections will enable the City to make informed, data-driven decisions.MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Great Falls, MT, was facing challenges in planning and resource allocation, intensified by a reactive approach to infrastructure management and uncertainties in transportation funding. To overcome these hurdles and transition to a more proactive and strategic model, Great Falls decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Located at the heart of Montana, Great Falls struggled with the onboarding of new staff and the departure of seasoned personnel, leading to gaps in knowledge and efficiency. The City's leadership sought a solution that could not only streamline work processes but also provide clear data to guide decisions on resource allocation and infrastructure investment. The City decided to optimize its use of Cartegraph Asset Management to facilitate quick staff onboarding, provide valuable data for planning, and improve overall efficiency through its user-friendly platform.
With the expansion of Cartegraph Asset Management, Great Falls is poised to improve its planning and management capabilities. The software's robust data analytics and PCI inspections will enable the City to make informed, data-driven decisions, ensuring that resources are utilized optimally and that transportation funds are allocated effectively. Additionally, the intuitive nature of the software is expected to ease the transition for new staff and mitigate the impact of losing experienced workers, ultimately leading to enhanced operational efficiency and better service delivery to the community.
The City of Great Falls, MT, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson
OpenGov
email us here