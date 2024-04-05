Chattanooga Neighborhood Hosts 10 th Annual Money School This Saturday
Money School aims to improve individuals’ understanding of financial concepts, products, and services, empowering them to make better financial choices.CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, April 6, 2024, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) will offer “Money School,” a free financial education day offered to all members of the Chattanooga community. For the first time, the event will be held at the Construction Career Center, located at 2225 Roanoke Avenue. This year’s keynote speaker is consultant and author, Lakweshia Ewing.
Topics for Money School include investing basics, understanding credit, homeownership 101, retirement, and student loans, among others. The classes are led by financial experts from partnering banks and community organizations, and they are tailored to educate different audiences from teens to adults. For the first time, some classes are being offered in Spanish, helping CNE to better serve more people in the community.
This is the tenth annual Money School and will be the largest yet. There will be 16 money-related classes, an intensive 90-minute credit workshop, and 1-on-1 consultations during the afternoon. The event will also include an opportunity for attendees to mingle with the sponsors and partners to gain contacts and collect the specific information they need.
“We hope Money School leaves people feeling educated on money management and more knowledgeable about financial products, as well as confident in setting new financial goals. If the event leaves people feeling empowered to take the information they’ve learned and apply it with the purpose of creating more financial stability, then we consider it a success!”
Visit www.MoneySchoolCHA.org to register and see the full schedule. There is no fee to attend the event. CNE will be providing refreshments and there will be a $500 cash drawing that all attendees will be eligible to win.
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise was founded in 1986 as a nonprofit to help families navigate the homebuying process and become successful, lifelong
homeowners. For over 30 years, they have used their ingenuity and innovative spirit to help over 13,000 clients, including families, individuals and small businesses, to secure loans, purchase homes and keep the homes they love. Additionally, through their revitalization and development work, they have been able to provide over 5,000 stable homes in diverse, urban neighborhoods with potential to thrive.
