Macao Arts Festival adds two more performances and offers 30% flash-sale discounts

MACAU, April 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the 34th Macao Arts Festival will run from 3 May to 7 June, one additional performance of the Grand Opening: Jungle Book reimagined by Akram Khan and of the circus theatre production Duck Pond by Circa were added, and the ‘Wondrous Encounters Flash Sale Offer’ will also be launched, offering a 30% discount off on tickets for specific programmes from 7 to 19 April. Tickets are limited and the public is advised to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

The additional performances include the Grand Opening: Jungle Book reimagined at 8 p.m. on 4 May and Duck Pond at 3 p.m. on 19 May. The ‘Wondrous Encounters Flash Sale Offer’ will be rolled out from 7 to 19 April, offering a 30% discount for those who purchase tickets to any performance of the following programmes: Grand Opening: Jungle Book reimagined, Sino-Portuguese Concert, circus theatre production Duck Pond, and the contemporary ballet Sleeping Beauty.

The legendary choreographer Akram Khan is back in town and kicks off the Macao Arts Festival with his exquisite dance theatre production Jungle Book reimagined. In this adaptation from the classic by Nobel Laureate in Literature Rudyard Kipling, Khan has transposed the story from a vast and mysterious Indian jungle to a city weathered by climate change, where Mowgli, who is now a climate refugee, embarks on an urban adventure for survival. David Huang, a star singer known for melding western and Asian flavours into his music, will be featured in the closing programme Sino-Portuguese Concert, where he will render the classic love song ‘You Got Me Drunk’ among a number of Chinese pop tunes and share the stage with the Portuguese psychedelic rock band Capitão Fausto for the first time, taking the audience in a journey of love and hope with their beautiful voices.

Duck Pond, by Circa, a splashing adaptation of Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake that draws upon the world of Hans Christian Andersen's tale The Ugly Duckling, is suitable for anyone aged 3 or above. The feathered production humorous and thrilling at times as it merges aerials, pirouettes, leaps and tumbles, bringing the audience a surprising and fun-packed theatrical experience. Spanish National Dance Award winner Marcos Morau and the long-standing Lyon Opera Ballet from France will jointly present the contemporary ballet Sleeping Beauty. The mysterious red lights on the stage will lead the audience to another universe with no castle or spinning wheel, nor kiss from a prince, and the male and female dancers in white crinoline dresses and vintage hats will reshape the public’s imagination with a rich and varied performance.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and other discounts, please visit the Macao Arts Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or follow IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com.