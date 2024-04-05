Attorney General Jackley, DCI To Review Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 4, 2024

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Sioux Falls.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said that the DCI is working with the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the investigation. The Sioux Falls Police Department is cooperating with the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary.

