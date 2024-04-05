High volume of applications for Energy Community Summer School 2024

The Energy Community Summer School 2024 has received an exceptional response, with a total of 212 applications flooding in from around the globe. This strong response underscores the widespread interest among postgraduate students, researchers, and young professionals in exploring energy transition topics and contributing to the sector's future.

Breaking down the numbers, the applications are distributed as follows:

100 applications originate from 7 Contracting Parties, showcasing a strong regional interest in the program.

64 applications hail from 19 EU Member States, including the UK, indicating a widespread European engagement.

20 applications come from Observer Countries, notably featuring Armenia and Turkey, underlining the program's international appeal.

Lastly, 28 applications arrived from various other countries, spanning continents from North America to Asia and beyond, demonstrating a truly global interest in the Energy Community Summer School.

The diverse range of applicants reflects a broad spectrum of perspectives and experiences, promising a rich learning environment for the Summer School. The Energy Community Secretariat will now undertake a rigorous selection process to identify the most qualified candidates who will contribute significantly to shaping the future of the energy sector.

The Energy Community Summer School 2024 will take place from 20th to 27th July 2024 in the vibrant city of Chisinau, Moldova. It is organized by the Energy Community Secretariat in cooperation with the Višegrad Fund, the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung - Dialogue Southeast Europe (FES SOE), Polis University and the Technical University Moldova, fostering a collaborative and diverse learning environment.

