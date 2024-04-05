Deputy PM meets US officials, businesspeople

VIETNAM, April 5 - WASHINGTON — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on Thursday held separate meetings with some US officials and businesspeople following the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) held in Boston, the US.

The Deputy PM met with Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden for International Climate Policy John Podesta, head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Nisha Biswal.

Meeting Podesta, Khái affirmed that Việt Nam wishes to cooperate with the US to realise its climate commitments within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and its net-zero emission target by 2050.

Podesta pledged that the US will further support Việt Nam's climate efforts, especially in clean energy development and the transfer of renewable energy technology.

The US will also continue its financial and technological assistance to Việt Nam through multilateral mechanisms, including the JETP.

At the meeting with Bernstein, the Deputy PM held that the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership, established in September 2023, has created more room and momentum for the two countries to enhance their cooperation in various fields, and suggested they continue implementing the partnership effectively.

Expressing his pleasure at the development of Việt Nam-US ties, especially in economy, trade and investment, Bernstein stressed that the US will facilitate the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the time ahead.

Receiving DFC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Biswal, the Vietnamese official said the DFC’s priorities match Việt Nam's, and suggested it maintain its support for the Southeast Asian nation in infrastructure, renewable energy, science-technology and innovation.

Biswal said the DFC is working to expand its operation in Việt Nam, as recommended by President Joe Biden, adding Việt Nam is one of the leading partners of the corporation in the region and the DFC has increased its investment in the country 10-fold to US$150 million over the past time.

She emphasised that many cooperation projects between DFC and Việt Nam have been implemented effectively, and promised to promote private investment in Việt Nam.

At the roundtable, co-chaired by the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) with the participation of nearly 30 leading US enterprises, Khái stressed that the comprehensive strategic partnership will facilitate US investment in Việt Nam.

USABC President & CEO Ted Osius said US businesses are excited at the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s management and called on Việt Nam to continue improving policies and institutions to attract more US enterprises, especially those in technology, renewable energy, health care and aviation.

Meeting John Neuffer, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), Khái highly valued the SIA’s efforts to boost cooperation with Việt Nam in semiconductor development, saying the country is building legal corridors to facilitate collaboration in the field with other countries, including the US.

Neuffer, for his part, commended the Vietnamese Government’s work to facilitate the semiconductor industry, as well as the country’s attention to high-quality personnel training and transition towards renewable energy.

He hoped that Việt Nam will create more optimal conditions for the SIA’s member companies, and committed to supporting the country in the sector in the time ahead.

Representatives from such US businesses as Intel, Dell, Apple and Boeing shared the view that Việt Nam is among the highest potential markets in the region, saying US enterprises are increasingly interested in the country and plan long-term operation there. — VNS