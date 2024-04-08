ORC Selects Dasseti to Underpin Cutting Edge Ongoing Manager Monitoring Investment Advisory Services
ORC, a leading advisor to the institutional investment sector, has selected Dasseti Collect to support its ambitions for digitally-enabled growth and scale.
ORC, with offices in London and Abu Dhabi, works with some of the world's largest and most influential asset allocators, investment managers and other third parties to manage their risks from end to end, advising on $1.5 trillion of AUM.
— Maria Long, Partner, ORC
Dasseti Collect will underpin ORC’s extensive intellectual capital and established processes with cutting-edge, AI-powered data collection, management and analysis capabilities. The partnership is part of ORC’s digital-first approach to providing services that are considered amongst the best in the industry.
Dasseti CEO and Founder Wissem Souissi said, “ORC is an organisation that shares similar values to ours. We are both focused on providing the best possible service for clients, to allow them to de-risk operations and investments. Our platform Dasseti Collect will initially allow ORC to streamline due diligence, ongoing manager monitoring and in future can support ORC’s ESG and investment advisory services.”
Dasseti Collect has been designed specifically for the institutional investment sector, digitizing and automating manual processes, enforcing process workflows and ensuring maximum data coverage. Investment managers commonly report the ease of use and intuitive interface allowing asset allocators to obtain and maintain high quality data sets at scale.
ORC’s Head of Operational Due Diligence and Risk Management Advisory, Maria Long said, “ORC’s systematic approach to ongoing manager monitoring is enriched by our combined 100 years of ODD experience, giving our clients a strategic edge when navigating the complex and evolving landscape of operational risk. Dasseti Collect will allow us to scale our current advisory services, and introduce new lines of business that can only be a benefit to our clients.”
ORC has joined a global network of Dasseti clients that span the institutional investment sector globally, with oversight of a combined 25 trillion USD AUM.
About Dasseti
Dasseti is a Nasdaq-backed, industry-leading software vendor dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Dasseti’s software platforms have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.
About ORC
ORC, with offices in London and Abu Dhabi, provides cutting-edge advisory services to institutional investment organizations globally. We collaborate with prominent global asset allocators, investment managers, custodians, administrators and other select third-party providers, assisting our clients in comprehending and managing their end-to-end risk landscape. ORC’s range of solutions encompasses operational due diligence, custody and fund administrator selection and monitoring, ESG and broader advisory services.
Complexity is a language we speak fluently, we leverage our senior team’s over 100 years of practical experience to partner with our clients, aiding them in understanding the potential impact of the risks they face. ORC works proactively to enhance investment and operational frameworks, as well as third-party service standards and relationships, enabling our clients to effectively manage their risk exposure.
