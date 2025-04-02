Dasseti Named in 2025 WealthTech100 List for Innovation in AI-Powered Due Diligence Solutions

Dasseti Logo Wissem Souissi CEO & Founder

The 2025 WealthTech100 list is a prestigious ranking of the world’s most innovative technology providers serving the wealth and asset management industries

We are honoured to be included in this year’s WealthTech100 list.” — Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti , the award-winning provider of digital due diligence and data collection solutions for the investment sector, has been named to the 2025 WealthTech100 list, a prestigious ranking of the world’s most innovative technology providers serving the wealth and asset management industries.Curated by FinTech Global, the WealthTech100 recognises companies that are transforming the global investment value chain through technological innovation. Dasseti was selected for its AI-powered platform, Dasseti COLLECT, which enables wealth managers to conduct faster, more effective manager selection and ongoing investment monitoring with confidence and clarity.“We are honoured to be included in this year’s WealthTech100 list,” said Wissem Souissi , Founder and CEO of Dasseti. “This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering wealth managers with intelligent tools that streamline due diligence and help them make smarter, data-driven decisions across the investment lifecycle.”Dasseti COLLECT supports wealth managers in digitising and automating operational and investment due diligence workflows, leveraging AI to extract and analyse data from documents, improve decision-making, and reduce the time and cost of manager assessments. The solution also provides secure, auditable data collection and analytics capabilities, helping firms meet growing regulatory and investor expectations.With clients spanning every continent, Dasseti continues to set the standard for transparency, efficiency, and innovation in the investment management industry.FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “This year’s selection process was more competitive than ever. With clients expecting hyper-personalised digital experiences and global events continuing to test market resilience, firms can no longer rely on legacy systems or reputation alone. The 2025 WealthTech100 will help senior decision-makers in the investment industry identify the solution providers who can transform their businesses and help them stay ahead in this highly dynamic market.”About DassetiDasseti provides a suite of due diligence, data collection, and investor communication solutions for institutional allocators, asset managers, and ESG teams across private and public markets. Dasseti’s platforms are embedded with advanced AI technology to support investment selection, monitoring, and reporting processes, helping clients meet regulatory obligations and enhance operational resilience.Learn more at www.dasseti.com About the WealthTech100Specialist research firm FinTech Global has published the seventh annual WealthTech100 list. The list highlights the world’s most innovative tech companies that are helping wealth and asset management firms deliver more personalised, efficient, and secure services. The 2025 list was selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts from a long list of over 1,300 businesses.

