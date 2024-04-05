Caring For Others Recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award
Nonprofit named 100 fastest-growing companies in Metro Atlanta
Since our founding 25 years ago we have grown exponentially and hope to continue at that pace serving others for the foreseeable future.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the “Atlanta Business Chronicle.” The 29th annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.
— Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Atlanta Business Chronicle for our efforts to eradicate poverty locally, regionally and globally,” Caring For Others CEO and Founder Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “Since our founding 25 years ago we have grown exponentially and hope to continue at that pace serving others for the foreseeable future.”
This recognition comes after a year of record-setting growth for Caring For Others, including the celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary. In 2023 alone, Caring For Others distributed over 4,200,000 pounds of food and assisted over 129,000 households.
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
On Thursday, April 25, the Atlanta Business Chronicle will host an awards ceremony to rank the nominated companies.
For more information on Caring For Others and its mission, please visit www.caring4others.org. For more information on the 27th Annual Pacesetter Awards, the honorees and to attend the virtual award ceremony, please visit www.bizjournals.com.
