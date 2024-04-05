Vantage Circle to Drive Innovation in Employee Recognition at SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024
Vantage Circle will be the ‘Presenting Partner’ at the upcoming SHRM event in Hyderabad
This partnership underscores our commitment and belief in driving innovation in terms of employee engagement and fostering and building a thriving workplace.”HYDERABAD, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform is pleased to announce itself as the ‘Presenting Partner’ for the upcoming SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad on May 9th and 10th, 2024.
The theme for this year’s event is ‘Past Forward’, which resonates with the idea of retrospection while keeping in mind the advancements of the future. The conference aims to delve into the transformative shifts in the workplace and to highlight the integration of cutting-edge technology to foster a healthy work environment.
With this partnership, Vantage Circle will have the opportunity to showcase to the diverse community of leaders and HR Professionals, the impact of well-executed recognition programmes on elevating workplace productivity.
Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to be the ‘Presenting Partner’ of SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024. This partnership underscores our commitment and belief in driving innovation in terms of employee engagement and fostering and building a thriving workplace. We look forward to sharing more insights with HR professionals who are actively seeking innovative solutions on shaping the future of work through our keynote sessions at the event.”
This event, at SHRM thus promises to be a dynamic platform for HR professionals, technology experts, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and to pave the way for the future of HR technology.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more
Puja Augasti
Vantage Circle
+91 98189 57429
pr@vantagecircle.com