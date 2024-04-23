Ship & Shore Environmental Announces Innovative Pollution Control Solutions for Recycling Industries

Empowering Metal Disposal Facilities with Innovative Solutions Witness our RTO in action, epitomizing pollution control

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., a global leader in air pollution capture and control technology, is addressing the critical need for effective pollution solutions within the recycling industry. As recycling facilities worldwide strive to combat the adverse environmental impacts of metal, plastic, and battery recycling processes, Ship & Shore Environmental steps forward with advanced, sustainable technologies designed to mitigate harmful emissions and support industry-wide environmental compliance.

The Challenge of Recycling Pollution

Recycling, while beneficial for the environment, is not without its challenges. Facilities that recycle metals or plastics often contend with the generation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful residuals. Pollutants emerge from a range of recycling activities, including the conversion of plastics into reusable pellets, the recycling of industrial and automotive batteries on a large scale, and operations at metal disposal facilities. The need for effective pollution control measures is evident as these activities contribute significantly to environmental degradation.

Solutions by Ship & Shore Environmental

To combat these challenges, Ship & Shore Environmental offers a suite of pollution control solutions tailored for the recycling sector. Leveraging years of engineering expertise, the company provides custom-designed Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) and Scrubbers capable of capturing and destroying over 99% of VOCs and other pollutants emanating from recycling operations. These technologies not only ensure regulatory compliance but also promote operational efficiency and sustainability within the recycling industry.

Benefits of Implementing Pollution Control Measures

The adoption of Ship & Shore Environmental’s pollution control technologies yields numerous environmental and economic benefits. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preventing the release of toxic pollutants, recycling facilities contribute to cleaner air and a healthier community. Furthermore, these solutions can lead to significant operational cost savings through energy recovery systems and reduced waste disposal fees.

Call to Action

Ship & Shore Environmental urges recycling companies to recognize the importance of environmental responsibility and to adopt effective pollution control measures. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Ship & Shore Environmental at 562-997-0233 or via email at info@shipandshore.com to explore customized solutions tailored to their specific needs and challenges.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.