05 April 2024

Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov donated gifts to the children of Tajikistan

On April 4, 2024, following the age-old traditions of good relations and humanism of the Turkmen people, on behalf of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in order to send gifts to the children of the friendly Tajik people, the President of Turkmenistan signed an Order.

In accordance with the signed document, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation donated medicines and medical products, textile products, children's clothing and confectionery to the children of the Republic of Tajikistan.

On the same day, at the Istiklol Medical Complex in the city of Dushanbe, a ceremony was held to transfer gifts to the children of the friendly Tajik people on behalf of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

The event was attended by members of the Government delegation of Turkmenistan, who are currently in Dushanbe, as well as officials of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Speakers at the event noted that thanks to trusting contacts between the Presidents of both countries, as well as the constructive nature of interstate relations based on the historical and cultural commonality of the two peoples, today a solid basis has been formed for the further progressive development of the Tajik-Turkmen dialogue.

Representatives of the Tajik side expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the gifts donated to Tajik children.