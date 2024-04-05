05 April 2024

The Turkmen-Tajik business forum was held in Dushanbe

The continued interest of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan in building up mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and strengthening productive business ties was demonstrated during a joint business forum held on April 4, which was attended by representatives of the private sector of the two countries.

The agenda of the meeting, held in the conference hall of the National Library of Tajikistan, included priority areas of bilateral partnership, taking into account its solid potential.

As emphasized, thanks to regular mutual visits at the highest level and mutual efforts of the parties in recent years, Turkmen-Tajik cooperation has reached qualitatively new levels. It was noted that the current official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan gave an effective impetus to the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue.

The subject of an interested exchange of views was the prospects for further intensification of trade relations, increasing the volume and expanding the range of mutual trade turnover, and implementing joint projects.

In this aspect, the significant role of business meetings and other specialized events organized on a systematic basis, which are effective mechanisms for the progressive development and diversification of bilateral cooperation, was noted.

During the forum, the possibilities of Turkmen-Tajik interaction in various sectors, including the industrial complex, fuel and energy sector, agriculture, transport and logistics, and investment activities were discussed. In this context, the parties’ desire to increase contacts among business communities was noted.