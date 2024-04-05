05 April 2024

A round table dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi was organized at the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan

On April 4, 2024, as part of the official visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Dushanbe, a round table dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the the birth of great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi was organized at the Center for Written Heritage under the Presidium of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan with the participation of scientific and creative figures of the two countries.

As the round table participants emphasized, the work of Magtymguly Fragi is not only an invaluable national treasure, but also an integral part of the treasury of world culture. His works have been translated into languages of different nations, including Tajik, and are well known and loved in a friendly country.

Centuries have passed, but the poetry of Magtymguly Fragi does not lose its relevance, because in it the enduring universal values of patriotism, peacefulness, humanism, a call for creativity, good neighborliness, friendship and brotherhood have found a vivid expression.

It was noted that the celebration of the anniversary at the international level is intended to promote wider familiarization of the world community with the creative heritage of Magtymguly Fragi and, in general, strengthen the fruitful humanitarian dialogue between countries and peoples, which is an important factor in promoting a culture of peace and trust on the planet.