Buyer Registrations Close for South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2024

Today, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) announced the successful closure of buyer registrations for the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2024, with an impressive turnout of seventy international travel buyers from Europe, Japan, the United States of America, India, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, and Australia.

As the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) gears up for its 8th consecutive year, anticipation is high for an event that promises to celebrate culture, commerce, and connection. With 72 Sellers hailing from destinations such as Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic Of Marshall Islands, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and more.

Themed “Pacific Fusion: Celebrating Diverse Products and Cultures,” SPTE 2024 will take place in Nadi, Fiji, from May 4 – 5, 2024 at the Sheraton Fiji Resort and Spa. A premier gathering for Pacific tourism, providing a dynamic platform for operators and partners to engage international buyers and media representatives alike with their unique offerings.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker said the essence of SPTE 2024 lies in its theme, “Pacific Fusion,” which celebrates the mixture of cultures and products that define the region.

Mr Cocker mentioned that Tourism continues to play a pivotal role in the Pacific region, serving as a vital economic engine and a gateway for engaging with local communities and indigenous populations. It contributes significantly to improving livelihoods, fostering representation, and promoting equitable benefits from tourism activities.

“It’s encouraging to witness buyers’ enthusiasm to participate at SPTE. This event is possible thanks to our sponsors and partners, who have joined forces with SPTO to make SPTE2024 a reality. More than just a showcase of products, this year’s SPTE is dedicated to nurturing relationships and unlocking opportunities in new markets. SPTE provides international travel buyers with the convenience of exploring a diverse array of suppliers and products from the Pacific, all under one roof,” Mr. Cocker explained.

To access more information on SPTE 2024, please click here: www.sptexchange.org