From Hype to Habit: the AI for Work Top 100
New data shows how 3 billion monthly visits to AI platforms are making people up to 50% more productive, and fuels a happier future of work.
AI is not about replacing humans; it enhances our abilities and enables us to achieve more. The report is a roadmap for integrating AI into more fulfilling and efficient work lives.”SINGAPORE, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on AI for Work usage shows that AI adoption is wider and deeper than previously reported.
— Daan van Rossum, CEO, FlexOS
Key insights from "AI for Work Top 100" include:
• ChatGPT reigns supreme with 80% of general AI platform traffic and over 50% of all AI tools traffic, easily beating Claude, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.
• 97 out of 100 tools score more than 1 million monthly visits, highlighting the breadth of AI tools being widely adopted
• A new breed of AI tools transforms specialized roles and workflows, underscoring that “AI won’t take your job, but someone skilled in AI will.”
• Big players are gaining steam, too. Beyond AI startups, existing platforms like Canva, Notion, Figma, Bubble, and Framer are all seeing significant AI growth.
• From coding to researching academic papers, surprising names like Blackbox AI And Consensus are growing the fastest, up to 249% in just two months.
This comprehensive analysis reveals the 100 most utilized AI tools in the workplace, offering insights into how AI revolutionizes work across roles, industries, and geographies.
The "AI for Work Top 100" report highlights a significant productivity boost of up to 50% from over 100 tools based on over 1,000 data points, underscoring AI's transformative impact on workplace efficiency and innovation.
Generative AI tools have shown remarkable growth, particularly in writing, image generation, coding, and research. The top 100 tools attract billions of visits globally.
The report showcases leaders in each category, from the revolutionary coding assistant GitHub Copilot, which aids programmers in enhancing productivity by 50%, to Canva's dominance in AI-driven design, which fuels 4 billion creations.
Daan van Rossum, Founder & CEO of FlexOS and a recognized voice in the future of work, emphasized the report's significance: "AI is not about replacing humans; it's about enhancing our abilities and enabling us to achieve more than we ever thought possible. The 'AI for Work Top 100' is more than a report; it's a roadmap for integrating AI into our work lives to make them more fulfilling, efficient, and innovative."
About FlexOS
FlexOS is committed to creating a happier future of work. Through in-depth research, expert insights, and comprehensive reports, FlexOS helps leaders tap into the potential of AI and other technological advancements to transform their organizations, especially in key technology like HR Software and Employee Management Software.
