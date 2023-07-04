Myth VS. Reality: Remote and Hybrid Managers Report High Productivity and Trust

Chart: 66% of Hybrid and Remote Managers Say Productivity is Up, Only 2% Saw A Decrease

66% of hybrid and remote managers say productivity has improved since adopting the new working model, and 98% trust their team to work even on non-office days.

Our research shows it's time to move past the myths about remote work. To benefit individuals and companies, we must accept the realities of the world we live in and embrace new working models.” — Daan van Rossum, CEO, FlexOS