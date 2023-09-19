New Study: 1 in 2 Hybrid and Remote Employees Unhappy with Policy, Schedule, and Support

Employees were asked "What Would Improve Your Current Hybrid or Remote Policy?" For 50%, it's more flexible working hours. A 4-day workweek and fully asynchronous work are also popular.

It's not just about where we work but also when and how we work that matters. A new study spotlights hybrid and remote employees' preferences and challenges.

This research shows that while people have adjusted to working from home, managers and companies must catch up. Many best practices are far from commonplace, and a more concerted effort is necessary.” — Daan van Rossum, CEO, FlexOS