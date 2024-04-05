Muslim Women Peacemakers of AMMWEC and NEBAF Unite Boston Interfaith Community at an iftar
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) joined its partner organization, New England Bangladeshi American Foundation, NEBAF, to celebrate Ramadan Iftar with the interfaith community in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Amidst tensions between Muslim and Jewish communities, American Muslim women of AMMWEC took the lead in fostering unity and understanding by holding Iftar and solidarity Iftar meals throughout the United States.
NEBAF's founder, trailblazer, Sitara Naheed, accepting her congressional recognition from Congresswoman Judy Chu.
Imam from the local Boston mosque spoke about Abrahamic Unity and the importance of interfaith relations
Distinguished leaders from various faiths, including Hindu, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist, spoke at a harmonious Iftar event held in the heart of Cambridge. NEBAF, an organization founded in 2006 by the visionary Bangladeshi Muslim woman Sitara Naheed, was commended for its dedication to assisting new immigrants with a range of services such as immigration assistance, resume writing, and domestic violence support.
Sitara Naheed's dream of establishing a safe space for Muslim women, doubling as a multicultural center, has come to fruition. AMMWEC Executive, Anila Ali praised Sitara Naheed as the "Mother Teresa" of the Muslim community in Boston and presented her with a congressional certificate of appreciation from Honorable Congresswoman Judy Chu.
Both organizations pledged to continue empowering Muslim American women as peacemakers and leaders in their communities. Farhana Khorshed, Executive Director of NEBAF, expressed gratitude to AMMWEC for their ongoing partnership and support, vowing to advocate for Muslim women and interfaith unity. Additionally, AMMWEC gifted a sewing machine to a Muslim woman to enhance her economic independence and self-reliance at another Muslim women iftar in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
