Preston County Route 20/1, Joe Ringer Road, will be closed Thursday, April 4, 2024, at milepost 0.30, for a mudslide.
THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.Motorists are advised allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
County Route 20/1 (Joe Ringer Road) closed Thursday, April 4, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.