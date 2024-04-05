County Route 20/1 (Joe Ringer Road) closed Thursday, April 4, 2024

Page Content

Preston County Route 20/1, Joe Ringer Road, will be closed Thursday, April 4, 2024, at milepost 0.30, for a mudslide.

THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES. Motorists are advised allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​