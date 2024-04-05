Submit Release
County Route 36 (Central Station) will be closed starting Friday, April 5, 2024

Doddridge County Route 36, Central Station, will be closed from milepost 4.18 to 4.33, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2024, for a culvert replacement.
 
THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, must take alternate routes. 
 
Alternate Routes are County Route 36 to 11 back to US 50 or Country Route 36 to County Route 50/3 back to US 50.
 
Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.  Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

