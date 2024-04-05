Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,639 in the last 365 days.

Message from the Director - April Veteran Voices

Your WDVA is thrilled to announce that the application process for the Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant is now open. This grant opportunity aims to support peer support models that utilize evidence-based, research-based, and/or promising practices in suicide prevention.

Ideal candidates for this grant are encouraged to visit the Suicide Prevention Resource Center's website for more information on Culturally Competent Approaches

The grant application request can be accessed through the following link: Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant Application Request

We are excited to share this grant opportunity with community providers. By offering grant funding focused on peer support, we hope to help build resilient communities that are prepared to provide support and resources before a Veteran, service member, or family member reaches a crisis point.

The selected non-profit organization will be awarded a $11,000 grant to further their efforts in implementing effective suicide prevention initiatives. To receive the Application Packet, interested applicants must complete the Request form. The application timeline is as follows:

- March 26 – April 8: Solicitation Period
- April 9 – April 26: Evaluation Period
- April 27 – May 6: Award Period
- Inaugural Grant Awarded: No Later Than May 10, 2024

WDVA encourages all eligible non-profit organizations to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of Veterans, service members, and their families. Together, we can build stronger and more supportive communities.

For more information on the Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant and the eligibility criteria, please visit Suicide Prevention Community-based Services Grant Account 

You just read:

Message from the Director - April Veteran Voices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more