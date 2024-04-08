Asia's Cement Industry Gathers Momentum Towards Decarbonization in Manila, Philippines
23rd Asia CemenTrade, to be held in Manila, Philippines on 23 - 24 April, 2024 focusses on the imperative of decarbonization amidst shifting market dynamics.MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set for the 23rd Asia CemenTrade Conference, slated to take place on April 23rd and 24th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Manila, Philippines. This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a pivotal moment in the region's cement industry, focusing on the imperative of decarbonization amidst shifting market dynamics.
Efforts to decarbonize the cement sector in Asia have gained momentum, with a concerted emphasis on cleaner technologies, alternative materials, and sustainable practices. National policies and industry initiatives are driving these transformative changes, as exemplified by recent milestones such as Holcim Philippines' significant decarbonization efforts and JK Lakshmi Cement's groundbreaking LC3 production in India.
The conference will delve into critical topics shaping the future of the cement industry, including the implementation of carbon capture technologies, essential for achieving net-zero emissions. Innovations in this field are pivotal for reducing costs and enhancing the viability of carbon capture projects, as elucidated by SCG Cement's CCUS technology roadmap.
Market dynamics across Asia's cement sector will also be under scrutiny, with insights into growth trajectories, challenges, and opportunities in key markets such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Notable developments, including UltraTech Cement's massive investment in capacity expansion and Heidelberg's strategic acquisitions, underscore the region's dynamic landscape.
The conference boasts a distinguished lineup of speakers representing industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, including:
• Mr. Navin Kumar, Director-Maritime Research, Bulk Shipping, Drewry Shipping Consultants
• Mr. Imran Akram, CEO, IA Cement Ltd
• Mr. Horia Adrian, President & CEO, Holcim Philippines Inc.
• Mr. Michael Ricafort, Chief Economist, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
• Dr. Harn Wei Kua, Assoc Prof, Dep of the Built Environment, National University of Singapore
• Mr. Arun Shukla, CEO, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
• Dr. Sui Tongbo, Vice President, Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd
• Dr. Hans Wilhelm Meyer, Managing Director, Cemcon AG
• Dr. Nanticha Kalapat, Associate Director, SCG Cement Company Limited / Siam Cement Group - SCG
• Mr. Christer A. Gaudiano, Director for Sustainability, CEMEX
• Mr. Hoa Lam, Senior Sales Manager, EP Power Minerals Asia Pte. Ltd
• Ms. Grace Chen Fei, Vice Secretary General & Director - Intl Co-operation Dept, China Cement Assoc (CCA)
• Mr. Balasubramanian V.N, Regional CEO, thyssenkrupp Polysius (Vietnam)
• Mr. Robert E.A Borje, Vice Chairperson & Executive Director, Climate Change Commission
• Mr. Ken Van, Export Manager, Tan Thang Cement JSC
• Engr. Juliana D.Vergara, Director III (Assistant Director), Department of Public Works and Highways
• Mr. Samuel Manlosa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim Philippines Inc
The 23rd Asia Cement Trade Conference also presents a unique opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage in thought-provoking discussions, forge strategic partnerships, and network at the accompanying intimate exhibition anchored by major players including Industrial Filters & Fabrics Pvt Ltd, Ultimate Technology to Industrial Savings SA and Zhengzhou Ruitai Refractory Materials Technology.
To secure your participation and unlock the insights that will shape the future of cement in Asia, register immediately at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=240407&pu=304501
