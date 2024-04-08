2nd Net Zero with Nature-Based Solutions Conference to Propel Sustainability Initiatives in Singapore
2nd Net Zero with Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) Summit in Singapore aims to unite entrepreneurs and policymakers in a concerted effort to safeguard our planet.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Net Zero with Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) Conference is poised to take place in Singapore on April 23rd and 24th, 2024. Under the theme "Scaling Up Nature-Based Solutions in a Rapidly Changing World," this conference aims to gather professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to address pressing environmental concerns.
Set against the backdrop of Singapore's commitment to sustainability and innovation, the conference will provide attendees with an in-depth exploration of cutting-edge initiatives and financing models in the NbS arena.
Key Highlights of the Conference Include:
- Insights from NbS Experts: Esteemed speakers, including Ms. Naomi Swickard of Verra, Mr. Bhagyesh Dash of South Pole Group, and Dr. Yiwei Wang of The Nature Conservancy, will share their expertise on carbon markets, biodiversity conservation, and community engagement.
- Exploration of Asian NbS Success Stories: Participants will have the opportunity to delve into regional achievements and understand the challenges and opportunities for implementing NbS across Asia with insights from industry leaders.
- Networking Opportunities: The conference will facilitate connections among leading organizations, investors, and NGOs committed to driving positive change through nature-based solutions, fostering collaborations and partnerships.
- Actionable Knowledge: Attendees will gain practical tools and resources to implement NbS in their respective endeavors, whether in business, community initiatives, or policymaking.
Beyond the Talks: Additional Conference Benefits
- Stay Informed: Gain insights into emerging trends and policy developments shaping the NbS landscape, ensuring informed decision-making for sustainable initiatives.
- Investment Opportunities: Explore investment prospects in the burgeoning NbS sector guided by experts to make impactful investment choices.
- Scaling Up Impact: Learn from successful NbS projects and identify scalable solutions that can drive real change in local contexts.
Join the Movement
Be part of a collaborative movement dedicated to harnessing the power of nature for a healthier planet and a brighter future. Don't miss the opportunity to engage with experts, exchange ideas, and contribute to unlocking the immense potential of Nature-Based Solutions.
For more information and registration, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=240411&pu=304499
About the Organizer
The 2nd Net Zero with Nature-Based Solutions Conference is organized by CMT, a leading provider of sustainability-focused events dedicated to driving positive environmental impact through knowledge exchange and collaboration.
