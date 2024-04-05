Constance Halaveli Maldives: Sustainable Luxury in the Tropics
Constance Halaveli is very proud to receive its recent recertification. The resort’s commitment to sustainability defines every corner of the establishment.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Constance Halaveli in the Maldives with the resort achieving an impressive compliance score of 92%. First certified in 2014, Constance Halaveli’s Sustainability Champions ensure that best practices are maintained and elevated to even higher levels as the resort approaches ten years of certification, or Platinum status.
Nestled in the pristine North Ari Atoll of the Maldives, Constance Halaveli leads the way in sustainable luxury. The resort’s vision for a greener future focuses on innovation, conservation, and an immersive guest experience seamlessly woven into the natural world of this tropical paradise.
The resort is committed to fostering a deep connection with the environment, delivering a sustainable luxury experience that is truly unique. The allure of Constance Halaveli extends beyond its idyllic beaches, beckoning guests to explore delicate underwater ecosystems, vibrant local communities, and timeless Maldivian traditions.
True by Nature Philosophy
Shermaine Kong, Quality and Sustainability Manager, and Andrhea Benamir, Sustainability Coordinator, serve as the resort’s Sustainability Ambassadors, weaving sustainability into every guest interaction and operational decision. True by Nature, the resort’s motto encapsulates the Corporate Sustainability Strategy that lies at the core of Constance Halaveli's identity. The four pillars of this strategy are True People, True Experience, True Service, and True Place which shape the resort's commitment to responsible stewardship. It is hoped that green initiatives and efforts undertaken at this True Place, or charming Indian Ocean Island, will help preserve local marine habitats and also extend to other ecosystems worldwide.
To help with the conservation of biodiversity, the resort supports natural protected areas and regions with a high biodiversity value. Prior to beginning diving programs at one of the most famous diving spots in the world, divers are educated about protected areas to preserve the many unique colourful marine species. The resort's Sustainability Ambassadors also provide Nature Guided Tours for in-house guests to discover the little-known "mysteries of nature". The tours are fun and engaging highlighting the resort’s ecological initiatives and the unique qualities or adaptations inherent in many of the island's native plants and animals.
Colours of Sustainability
Revolutionizing Waste Management
Constance Halaveli has introduced the Food Intech Tech (FIT) system in its kitchens, revolutionizing food waste management at the property. This innovative initiative has been implemented across three restaurants as well as the staff canteen. The state-of-the-art application meticulously records and categorizes food inventory which has resulted in over 26% less food waste and a remarkable reduction of 18,514 kg of CO2e since its inception in May 2023.
Another best practice is the resort’s ongoing plastic recycling initiative. Since April 2018, Constance Halaveli has collaborated with the Parley Ocean School on plastic recycling. The resort first began collecting all plastic bottles on its island to send to Malé for recycling in April 2018. Due to the lack of recycling facilities in the Maldives, Parley Ocean School ships all collected plastic bottles to Germany for recycling and usage in the production of new products such as Adidas running shoes. The partnership with Parley Ocean School is a significant step in protecting the property’s natural environment. Approximately 651kg of recycled plastic was collected between 2018 and 2020 alone.
Local Community Support and Philanthropy
Resort team members have been busy planning social initiatives that make a difference to local residents in surrounding communities. Guided by the core value of Generosity, Constance Halaveli’s commitment to supporting education extends beyond its shores. Recent social initiatives include the donation of monitors and sun nets to the AA Atoll School on Feridhoo Island.
The #ConstanceArtLoveCampaign took philanthropy to new heights, with the resort contributing to the Cancer Society of the Maldives. An art auction raised 5,100 Euros (over $5,500 USD) and the generous proceeds donated to supporting those battling cancer and their families. The Cancer Society of the Maldives was also the selected beneficiary of the resort’s Generosity Challenge, where staff members took turns cycling in 15-minute intervals on two stationary exercise bikes. During a mammoth 12-hour marathon, team members covered a total of 376.90 kilometres raising $1,145.70 USD.
