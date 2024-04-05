Mövenpick Hotel Nürnberg Airport: Positive Benefits for Community and Planet
This award underscores a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable practices and environmentally friendly measures in all aspects of its hotel operations.
We consistently work on implementing eco-friendly initiatives, aiming not only to minimize our ecological footprint but also to make a positive contribution to the global sustainability movement.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Hotel Nürnberg Airport in Germany. Currently a Gold certified member marking five years of continuous certification, the hotel has been steadily progressing in its overall sustainability performance with many new initiatives launched in 2023.
— David Friedrich, Commercial Distribution Manager
Located only 50 metres away from Nürnberg Airport terminals, Mövenpick Hotel Nürnberg Airport has successfully held the Green Globe certification since 2012. This award underscores a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable practices and environmentally friendly measures in all aspects of its hotel operations.
David Friedrich, Commercial Distribution Manager at the hotel said, “We consistently work on implementing eco-friendly initiatives, aiming not only to minimize our ecological footprint but also to make a positive contribution to the global sustainability movement. Certainly, we are always striving to further develop ourselves in all areas and continuously improve. This includes, for example, keeping our carbon dioxide emissions as low as possible. In 2023, although we experienced high occupancy, we were able to record the lowest carbon dioxide emissions since the opening of our establishment.”
Waste Management and Recycling
The hotel’s green efforts focus on reducing waste, promoting recycling, and adopting sustainable disposal methods. Staff proudly adhere to the property’s Reducing Plastic Guidelines and have successfully implemented measures such as eliminating single-use plastic products and following a Zero Waste policy. Sustainable alternatives made from environmentally friendly materials can now be found in guest rooms, replacing disposable items and reducing plastic waste.
Sustainable Procurement
A strong emphasis is placed on sourcing sustainable products and services to ensure that the hotel’s supply chain aligns with its environmental standards. Food and Beverage supplies are sourced from local and regional farms and businesses. The breakfast buffet showcases fresh regionally grown vegetables and fruits, and includes Fair Trade products as well as organically certified products.
Social Responsibility
In addition to its ecological sustainability programs, the hotel actively engages in various social projects. Once a year, as part of the Kilo of Kindness initiative, Mövenpick Hotel Nürnberg Airport along with many other Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts worldwide, support selected charitable organizations by gathering donations in the form of much needed food, toys, school supplies, or clothing from guests and partners. Furthermore, all hotel staff eagerly anticipate the annual Gifts with Heart campaign during the pre-Christmas season. The hotel organizes the event encouraging both guests and employees to donate gifts for children in socially disadvantaged circumstances. The welcomed gifts always fill the children with festive joy and the smiles on children's faces bring a warm glow to all people taking part in the Christmas initiative.
“These projects are just examples of our ongoing commitment to social responsibility. We firmly believe that it is our duty to make a positive contribution and support those in need of help. Our gratitude goes to our valued guests and dedicated employees who contribute to this successful social commitment year after year,” concluded Mr. Friedrich.
Contact
David Friedrich
Commercial Distribution Manager
Mövenpick Hotel Nürnberg Airport
Flughafenstraße 100
90411 Nürnberg
Germany
P: +49 (0) 911 350 1 352
M: +49 (0) 160 94608244
david.friedrich@movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
