FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES “INK & LINDA” FOR APRIL RELEASE

Documentary about Two Unlikely Artists from Different Disciplines Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on April 9, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the feature-length documentary INK & LINDA, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 9, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

INK & LINDA is a feature-length documentary chronicling the unexpected friendship and collaboration between Inksap, a Vietnamese American urban artist in his 20s, and Linda Lack, an elder stateswoman of the modern dance scene in her 70s, as they team up to form L.A.’s most unlikely street art duo. Crossing the boundaries between generations and cultures, their story defies the conventions of art and society, exploring what it means to be an artist in today’s world. It is the story of a young man finding his identity; a woman in the last chapter of her life starting a new one; and of finding family where you least expect it.

Directed by Stuart C. Paul, INK & LINDA was produced by Paul and Heather Mathews.

“At a time when the world is only getting more divisive, INK & LINDA is a film that breaks down barriers and reminds us that there is more that unites us than divides us,” said filmmaker Stuart C. Paul. “Street art is an act of rebellion. For Ink and Linda, art and love are one in the same. And if art is an act of revolution, then love is the most revolutionary of acts."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire INK & LINDA directly with filmmaker Stuart Paul.

INK & LINDA trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkWF-Fq1zEs

INK & LINDA website: www.inkandlinda.com

