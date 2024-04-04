A Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Greenville

CRANSTON, R.I. – The state of Rhode Island and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Greenville in Providence County to help Rhode Island residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place from December 17-19, 2023, and January 9-13, 2024. At the center, survivors will be able to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and get answers to questions in person.

Other sites may be opening soon.

The DRC is located at the following address:

William Windsor Elementary School

562 Putnam Pike

Greenville, RI 02828

Hours of operation for all centers are: 8 a.m.– 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Survivors can visit any open center; they don’t have to visit their local center.

The other current sites are:

Coventry Town Hall Annex

1675 Flat River Road

Coventry, RI 02816

301 Curtis Corner Road

Wakefield, RI 02879

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know.

We anticipate additional centers opening in the affected areas soon. To find a DRC that is convenient for you, you can go to DRC Locator (fema.gov)

Residents don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can register with FEMA in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-621-3362 . Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Phone lines operate from seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Download the FEMA Mobile App . (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

(also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information visit 4765 | FEMA.gov or 4766 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on the Rhode Island response and recovery, follow the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/RhodeIslandEMA, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandEMA, or visit www.riema.ri.gov.