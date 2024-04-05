Capitol Auto Group Makes Record-Breaking Donation of $402,000 to United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley
Salem’s Capitol Auto Group (CAG) employee campaign raised an astounding $402,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley (UWMWV).
At Capitol, we not only cultivate a workforce of exceptional talent, but we also take immense pride in nurturing the philanthropic spirit within our employees.”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem's Capitol Auto Group (CAG) employee campaign raised an astounding $402,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley (UWMWV).
— Carrie Casebeer, Capitol Auto Group Marketing Director
On March 15, Capitol's three dealerships (Subaru, Chevrolet/Cadillac, and Toyota) welcomed Jim Cooper, President and CEO at United Ways of the Pacific Northwest & Olympia, along with Salem United Way leaders, to celebrate this accomplishment. The company has raised over $2.5 million for the charity in the last ten years and $1.12 million in just the last three years alone.
"We aimed to raise $400,000, and this year's campaign raised $402,000. This is $17,000 more than the 2023 campaign," said Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer. "Of our 400 employees, 81% participated, and 93 donated over $2,200 each. This campaign represents United Way's largest fundraising effort for a private company in Polk, Marion, and Yamhill Counties," she added. "At Capitol, we not only cultivate a workforce of exceptional talent, but we also take immense pride in nurturing the philanthropic spirit within our employees. We firmly believe that by empowering individuals to give back to their communities, we're not just building a successful company, but a brighter, more compassionate world."
Rhonda Wolf, the CEO of the UWMWV, simply said, "You know, this record-breaking campaign from Capitol Auto speaks volumes about their heart. It's not just about business for them; it's about genuinely caring for their community, neighbors, and friends. They're showing true leadership by prioritizing initiatives that make a real impact on people's lives. It's inspiring to see them go above and beyond to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive."
The 2024 campaign "29 Days of Love" theme was "Year of the Dragon." Fundraising activities included an eating contest, a silent auction, cornhole tournaments, and staff luncheons to raise campaign dollars.
###
About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the Greater Salem area for 96 years. They feature three dealerships in Salem: Capitol Toyota 783 Auto Group Ave. NE; Capitol Subaru, 920 Auto Group Ave.; and Capitol Chevrolet/Cadillac, 2855 Maple Ave. NE. Capitol Collision Center is located at 2815 Silverton Rd NE. Automotive News has recognized the company and its dealerships multiple times as a Top 100 Companies to Work For. www.CapitolAuto.com 1-800-888-1391.
Carrie Casebeer
Capitol Auto Group
+1 503-399-1011
ccasebeer@capitolauto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn