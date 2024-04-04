2024 State of Main Street Web Event

Please join State Auditor Julie Blaha for the annual State of Main Street. This is the culmination event following three listening sessions in March. The listening tour brought together the expertise and perspective of local government leaders and our data.

The State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you directly to ensure our numbers reflect what's happening in your community. Listening and learning from each other will lead to better decisions, and better decisions will lead to stronger communities.

The 2024 State of Main Street Final Analysis will be available on Monday, April 8.

Monday, April 8 | 10:30 a.m.

Register for the webinar.

The event will also be live streamed on YouTube.

If you have any questions, please contact Megan Thrasher Clark at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.