State Auditor Blaha Releases 2024 County Budgets Summary Report - April 4, 2024

Saint Paul, MN – “Counties are prioritizing infrastructure projects by leveraging federal and state grants,” said Auditor Blaha. “Counties are also making strategic and long-term investments in health, public safety, and housing initiatives.”

The 2024 county budgets, adopted in 2023, provide insight into their budgeting priorities and plans for the upcoming year. This report presents the 2024 summary budget data together with 2023 revised summary budget data and is best used as a tool to help review budget decisions for 2023 and 2024.

The data reflects unaudited budgeted revenues and expenditures reported by counties to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). Rarely do actual revenues and expenditures match the amounts budgeted. In addition, the data reported does not represent all counties revenues and expenditures.

Counties report budget data only for funds where an annual budget is adopted. Counties with funds where annual budgets are not adopted would have more revenues and expenditures than reported. Also, the revenues and expenses of county public service enterprises are not included. The inclusion of enterprise funds would significantly alter the revenue and expenditure trends of counties. Because of the limitations of budget data, the OSA recommends using the financial information provided in our Minnesota County Finances report, which include the actual county revenues and expenditures.

